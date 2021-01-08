The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Up 11.1%

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)’s share price shot up 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.60 and last traded at $35.59. 1,508,774 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,219,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.03.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ODP. ValuEngine upgraded The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on The ODP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.45.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.71. The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODP. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in The ODP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The ODP in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in The ODP in the third quarter valued at $240,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in The ODP in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in The ODP in the third quarter valued at $268,000.

The ODP Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

