The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on The Michaels Companies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.06.

MIK stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.88. 3,310,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,107,971. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39. The Michaels Companies has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $14.91.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The Michaels Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Michaels Companies will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Michaels Companies by 99.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,420,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Michaels Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,909,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,923,000 after acquiring an additional 31,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Michaels Companies by 9.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,797,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,005,000 after acquiring an additional 246,725 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Michaels Companies by 5.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,701,000 after acquiring an additional 94,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Michaels Companies by 236.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 814,918 shares during the last quarter.

The Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

