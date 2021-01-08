The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L) (LON:MRCH) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $438.55

Shares of The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L) (LON:MRCH) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $438.55 and traded as high as $478.99. The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L) shares last traded at $472.00, with a volume of 215,602 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 438.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 380.07. The firm has a market cap of £561.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39.

About The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L) (LON:MRCH)

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

