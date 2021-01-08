The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Trading 5.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $55.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The Lovesac traded as high as $47.79 and last traded at $47.23. Approximately 327,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 328,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.58.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 106,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $3,827,330.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,026.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 195,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $7,840,184.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 857,225 shares of company stock worth $33,081,096. 31.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The Lovesac by 512.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $693.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.31 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average is $30.82.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The business had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

