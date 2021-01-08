The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Trading 5.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $55.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The Lovesac traded as high as $47.79 and last traded at $47.23. Approximately 327,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 328,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.58.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.
In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 106,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $3,827,330.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,026.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 195,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $7,840,184.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 857,225 shares of company stock worth $33,081,096. 31.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The firm has a market cap of $693.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.31 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average is $30.82.
The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The business had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.
See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies
Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.