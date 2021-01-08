The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $55.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The Lovesac traded as high as $46.26 and last traded at $45.32, with a volume of 6281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.02.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on LOVE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.
In other The Lovesac news, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 6,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $283,886.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 39,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $1,778,364.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 857,225 shares of company stock worth $33,081,096. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82. The company has a market capitalization of $693.48 million, a P/E ratio of -363.31 and a beta of 2.52.
The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
About The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.
