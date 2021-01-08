The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $55.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The Lovesac traded as high as $46.26 and last traded at $45.32, with a volume of 6281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.02.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LOVE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

In other The Lovesac news, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 6,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $283,886.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 39,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $1,778,364.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 857,225 shares of company stock worth $33,081,096. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 7.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 7.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 7.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 512.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82. The company has a market capitalization of $693.48 million, a P/E ratio of -363.31 and a beta of 2.52.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.