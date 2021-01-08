The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Downgraded by Barclays to “Underweight”

Barclays downgraded shares of The Kroger (NYSE:KR) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KR. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Kroger from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kroger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.77.

KR traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.63. The company had a trading volume of 213,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,411,578. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.39. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.34. The Kroger has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The Kroger’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 3,200 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 41,307 shares of company stock worth $1,284,623 in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KR. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Kroger by 119.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in The Kroger by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

