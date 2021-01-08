The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) Insider Purchases £598.40 in Stock

The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) insider Mark George acquired 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £598.40 ($781.81).

Mark George also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) alerts:

On Tuesday, December 8th, Mark George bought 67 shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £151.42 ($197.83).

Shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Friday, reaching GBX 213.50 ($2.79). 158,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of £354.33 million and a PE ratio of -13.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 216.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 165.64. The Gym Group plc has a one year low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a one year high of GBX 325 ($4.25).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 283 ($3.70).

About The Gym Group plc (GYM.L)

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 175 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.