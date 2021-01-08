The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th.

The Greenbrier Companies has increased its dividend by 22.7% over the last three years.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.77. The Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.63.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.25 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $75,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,398.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $54,957.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,532.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,159 shares of company stock valued at $512,747 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GBX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on The Greenbrier Companies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.