The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th.
The Greenbrier Companies has increased its dividend by 22.7% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.77. The Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.63.
In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $75,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,398.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $54,957.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,532.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,159 shares of company stock valued at $512,747 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GBX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on The Greenbrier Companies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.
The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.
