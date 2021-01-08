The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Stock Rating Lowered by Nomura

Nomura downgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) from a neutral rating to a reduce rating in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.17.

GT stock opened at $10.74 on Monday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 454.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 788,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 646,310 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 345,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 82,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

