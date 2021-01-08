The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADYEN has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €840.67 ($989.02).

