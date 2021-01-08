The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Shares Up 5.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)’s share price shot up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $290.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group traded as high as $288.38 and last traded at $285.55. 6,188,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 4,718,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.93.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.68.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,210,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,089 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,623,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,030,150,000 after acquiring an additional 370,673 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,804,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 324.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 238,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,944,000 after acquiring an additional 182,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.80 and a 200 day moving average of $213.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.