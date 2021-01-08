The Goldman Sachs Group Increases SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $33.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded SunPower from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered SunPower from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SunPower from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.79.

Get SunPower alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $31.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,565.78 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37. SunPower has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $274.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million. Analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 69,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,122,737.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 48,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $777,800.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,850.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 386,802 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,702. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in SunPower by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in SunPower by 735.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 294,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 259,184 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in SunPower by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in SunPower by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.