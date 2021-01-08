The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Emerald (NYSE:EEX) to Neutral

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $5.04 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EEX. BidaskClub raised Emerald from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Emerald from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

Emerald stock opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24. Emerald has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $365.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). Emerald had a negative net margin of 402.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter.

In other Emerald news, General Counsel Mitchell Gendel purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Field purchased 13,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $53,141.29. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Emerald by 42.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,552,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 465,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Emerald by 115.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Emerald by 7.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,589 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Emerald by 41.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 36,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Emerald by 66.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 44,200 shares in the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing Websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

