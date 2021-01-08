The Conygar Investment Company PLC (CIC.L) (LON:CIC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $109.34

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (CIC.L) (LON:CIC)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $109.34 and traded as low as $102.00. The Conygar Investment Company PLC (CIC.L) shares last traded at $104.00, with a volume of 93,983 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £55.74 million and a PE ratio of -7.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 104.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 109.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 41.23 and a quick ratio of 25.21.

About The Conygar Investment Company PLC (CIC.L) (LON:CIC)

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (ÂConygarÂ) is an AIM quoted property investment and development group dealing primarily in UK property. The group aims to invest in property assets where we can add significant value using our property management, development and transaction structuring skills.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for The Conygar Investment Company PLC (CIC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Conygar Investment Company PLC (CIC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.