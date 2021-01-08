The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The Clorox in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.51.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.53.

CLX opened at $196.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a 52 week low of $150.95 and a 52 week high of $239.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In related news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total value of $3,211,271.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 473,319 shares of company stock worth $95,666,491. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in The Clorox by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

