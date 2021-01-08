The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Receives $39.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLCE shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 263.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 41.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 25.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 1,494.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter.

The Children’s Place stock opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.05. The company has a market cap of $796.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.61. The Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $425.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.67 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Children’s Place will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

