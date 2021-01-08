The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $420.05 Million

Equities analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will announce sales of $420.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $423.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $414.00 million. The Children’s Place posted sales of $513.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Children’s Place.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $425.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.67 million. The Children’s Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered The Children’s Place from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,646. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $790.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.61. The Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $72.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 621,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,616,000 after acquiring an additional 75,121 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,260,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 967.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 492,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 446,634 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 349,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 152,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,468,000.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

Further Reading: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Children’s Place (PLCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.