The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Trading Up 8.6%

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) rose 8.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.94 and last traded at $34.42. Approximately 174,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 170,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.69.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 2.00.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $122.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter valued at $75,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 483.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile (NYSE:NTB)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

