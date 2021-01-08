The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.96

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.96 and last traded at $25.96, with a volume of 13099 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.78.

ANDE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Andersons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of The Andersons in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 619.50 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. On average, analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The Andersons’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Andersons by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in The Andersons by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 284,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Andersons by 42.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of The Andersons by 15.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

About The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

