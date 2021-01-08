Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Sets New 12-Month High at $763.89

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $763.89 and last traded at $755.57, with a volume of 438446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $735.11.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.36.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2,125.10, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $623.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.00, for a total transaction of $663,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,430,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.24, for a total transaction of $557,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,379,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,680 shares of company stock valued at $89,452,832 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

