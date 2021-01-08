Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $340.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $339.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cfra downgraded Tesla from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $747.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $325.36.

Shares of TSLA opened at $816.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $773.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,125.10, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $623.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Tesla has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $816.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.00, for a total transaction of $663,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,337 shares in the company, valued at $9,430,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,680 shares of company stock worth $89,452,832. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 140.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 220.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

