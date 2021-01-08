Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $63.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

TRNO opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day moving average of $57.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $64.24.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $47.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.12 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 40.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 423.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 226,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,392,000 after purchasing an additional 183,064 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $782,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

