TerraUSD (UST) Reaches Market Cap of $185.48 Million

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC on major exchanges. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $185.48 million and approximately $16.34 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

TerraUSD

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 184,599,282 coins. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

TerraUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

