TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRSSF. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on TerrAscend from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on TerrAscend in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Clarus Securities started coverage on TerrAscend in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TerrAscend stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. TerrAscend has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $10.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average is $5.62.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company provides physician consultations, patient education, and support programs. It also produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles, as well as operates retail dispensaries in California and Pennsylvania.

