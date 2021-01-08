Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.81.

NYSE TME opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.42, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth about $67,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 31.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

