Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Get Tenable alerts:

TENB opened at $52.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.48 and a beta of 1.83. Tenable has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.99.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $112.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $552,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $1,003,148.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,470.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,925 shares of company stock worth $8,849,992. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 213.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,460,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,804 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,687,000 after purchasing an additional 689,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tenable by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,405,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,071,000 after purchasing an additional 144,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tenable by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,473,000 after purchasing an additional 687,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.