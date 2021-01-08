Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Telefónica has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $7.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -445.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Telefónica will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This is a boost from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.17. Telefónica’s payout ratio is 45.21%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Telefónica by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Telefónica by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,185,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 731,357 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Telefónica by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Telefónica by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 303,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

