TD Securities Raises MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$56.00

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTY. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$30.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) in a research report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$35.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$27.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$47.33.

TSE:MTY traded down C$0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$53.06. 55,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,266. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76. MTY Food Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$14.23 and a 1 year high of C$62.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.98.

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 9th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$135.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 2.8999639 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dickie Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total value of C$87,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,326,700.

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

