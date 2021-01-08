TD Securities Raises First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to $31.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FQVLF. Scotiabank increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $17.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.44.

OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 2.15. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.25.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

