TD Securities Increases Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target to $9.00

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.01% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.22.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVPAF opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $6.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

