TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

CGBD has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised TCG BDC from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered TCG BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TCG BDC from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCG BDC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD opened at $10.83 on Monday. TCG BDC has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.11.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.53 million. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 25,707 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,075,000. 24.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

