TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) Trading Up 10.1%

Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) were up 10.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.86 and last traded at $41.65. Approximately 2,361,666 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,685,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.82.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TCF shares. Raymond James lowered shares of TCF Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average is $31.70.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $495.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.83 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.38%. On average, research analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 9.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in TCF Financial in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 249.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

About TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF)

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

