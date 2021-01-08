TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Stock Holdings Raised by National Investment Services of America LLC

National Investment Services of America LLC raised its stake in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 22.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 41,649 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in TCF Financial by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after buying an additional 45,695 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in TCF Financial by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in TCF Financial by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 78,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 18,452 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in TCF Financial by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $42.88. The company had a trading volume of 918,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,057. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. TCF Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $46.93.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $495.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.83 million. Equities research analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

TCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut TCF Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

