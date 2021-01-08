TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$73.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. CSFB set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$73.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.74.

Get TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) alerts:

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) stock opened at C$54.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$58.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of C$47.05 and a 1 year high of C$76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.08 billion. Equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci bought 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$51.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,553.71. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$329,773. Also, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$56.55 per share, with a total value of C$56,549.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$148,498.99. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,653 shares of company stock valued at $194,600 in the last quarter.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.