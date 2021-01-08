TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Downgraded by Tudor Pickering & Holt

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$63.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$70.00. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$73.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$81.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.37.

Get TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) alerts:

TSE TRP traded down C$0.43 on Friday, hitting C$53.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,165. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.68 billion and a PE ratio of 11.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$58.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of C$47.05 and a 12-month high of C$76.58.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) news, Director David A. Diakow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.77, for a total value of C$587,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$142,578.93. Also, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$56.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,549.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$148,498.99. Insiders acquired 3,653 shares of company stock worth $194,600 in the last ninety days.

About TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.