Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Wimpey Plc is a residential developer. It engaged in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. The company’s operating segments includes Housing United Kingdom and Housing Spain. Housing United Kingdom segment builds a wide range of homes in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses. Housing Spain segment builds homes in popular locations. Taylor Wimpey Plc is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.84. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.63.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

