Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.84

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.84 and last traded at C$1.83, with a volume of 354634 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TKO shares. TD Securities raised shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$1.65 to C$1.90 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$516.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$87.78 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) news, Senior Officer Robert John Rotzinger sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$146,400. Also, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 111,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total transaction of C$152,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,511,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,814,743.61. Insiders sold a total of 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $548,486 over the last ninety days.

About Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

