Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.84

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.84 and last traded at C$1.83, with a volume of 354634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on TKO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial set a C$1.75 target price on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$1.65 to C$1.90 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$516.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.21.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$87.78 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert John Rotzinger sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$124,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at C$146,400. Also, Director Ronald William Thiessen sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.42, for a total transaction of C$233,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,007,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,427,903.82. Insiders sold 380,000 shares of company stock worth $548,486 over the last ninety days.

About Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

