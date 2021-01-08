Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.84

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.84 and last traded at C$1.83, with a volume of 354634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.
Several analysts have issued reports on TKO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial set a C$1.75 target price on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$1.65 to C$1.90 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$516.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.21.
In related news, Senior Officer Robert John Rotzinger sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$124,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at C$146,400. Also, Director Ronald William Thiessen sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.42, for a total transaction of C$233,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,007,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,427,903.82. Insiders sold 380,000 shares of company stock worth $548,486 over the last ninety days.
About Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
