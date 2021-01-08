Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Shares Up 5.5%

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.06 and last traded at $34.32. 6,607,466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 7,216,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.52.

A number of research firms have commented on TPR. Barclays upgraded Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their target price on Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tapestry from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.61.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.02. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 314.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Company Profile (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

