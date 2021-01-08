Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Tapestry from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.61.

NYSE:TPR traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.41. 70,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,643,990. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average is $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $35.36.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 21.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,550,318 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $379,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 19.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $350,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,165 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 23.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,555,199 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,213 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 11,262.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,318,632 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $20,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,027 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,866,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

