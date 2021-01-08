Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TNEYF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.20 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.40 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.69.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNEYF opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.59.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.