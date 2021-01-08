TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TAL. CLSA raised TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on TAL Education Group from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on TAL Education Group from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.91.

Shares of TAL stock opened at $65.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,517.52 and a beta of 0.15. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $83.68.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 18.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,272,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450,639 shares in the last quarter. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the second quarter worth about $289,758,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,722,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,781 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the second quarter worth about $129,048,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,330,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

