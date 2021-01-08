T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded T-Mobile US from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. HSBC lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.07.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.54. 53,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,831,290. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $165.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,648,000,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,422,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614,541 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,076,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $632,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,833 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,690,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $879,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,594,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $270,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,006 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

