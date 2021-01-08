Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at KeyCorp

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $233.36.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS opened at $259.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $263.00.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total transaction of $910,208.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,892 shares in the company, valued at $10,367,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $2,297,441.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,499 shares of company stock worth $8,710,944 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $640,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 85.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Synopsys by 198.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.