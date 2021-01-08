Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $51.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Synchrony Financial traded as high as $36.53 and last traded at $36.48, with a volume of 142498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.77.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SYF. Barclays upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.19.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 26.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,754,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,115,000 after buying an additional 13,561,981 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 18.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,546,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,677,000 after buying an additional 6,490,181 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $71,290,000. AJO LP grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 446.8% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,280,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,852,000 after buying an additional 2,680,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 414.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,306,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,362,000 after buying an additional 1,858,287 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.16.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.