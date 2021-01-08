Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Raised to $120.00 at KeyCorp

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.91% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Synaptics’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SYNA. Cowen assumed coverage on Synaptics in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.50.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $102.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $44.41 and a 12-month high of $104.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.50.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.78 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $104,900.00. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 8,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total transaction of $701,599.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,073.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,140. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Synaptics by 614.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Synaptics by 50.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Synaptics by 136.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,397,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,394,000 after acquiring an additional 101,754 shares during the period.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

