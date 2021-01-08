Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

Get Synaptics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synaptics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,006. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $104.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.50.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Synaptics will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $104,900.00. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at $913,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,280 shares of company stock worth $2,681,140. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 69.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,352 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 321.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,887 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Further Reading: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synaptics (SYNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.