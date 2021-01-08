Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.00

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $40.94, with a volume of 5626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.05.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barrington Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sykes Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles E. Sykes sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $3,124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,359 shares in the company, valued at $16,063,568.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $102,789.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,766.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,700 shares of company stock valued at $7,123,489 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter worth $205,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter worth $2,447,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 81.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 39,762 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 102.1% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.