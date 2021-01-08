Switch Price Up 6.2% This Week (ESH)

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Switch token can now be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Switch has a market capitalization of $242,554.23 and approximately $141,338.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Switch has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Switch alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00039123 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001144 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00020579 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002608 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002433 BTC.

About Switch

Switch is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 tokens. The official website for Switch is www.switch.ag . Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag

Switch Token Trading

Switch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Switch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.