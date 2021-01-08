Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SWCH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

NYSE:SWCH traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,940,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,948. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average is $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $128.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 19,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $315,984.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,184,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,069,710.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 682,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,539 shares of company stock worth $2,319,585 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Switch by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,828,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,203,000 after buying an additional 1,595,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Switch by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,980,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,752,000 after purchasing an additional 328,866 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Switch by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,502,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,578 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Switch by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,023,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,809,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Switch by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,506,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,128,000 after purchasing an additional 423,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

